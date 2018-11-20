Swiss National Bank Sells 33,200 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Waste Connections worth $72,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Waste Connections by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,916,000 after acquiring an additional 602,814 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,412,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,046,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,091,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,209,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,052,000 after buying an additional 248,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 885,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,711,000 after buying an additional 237,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $518,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $943,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $65.06 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

