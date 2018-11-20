Syneos Health (SYNH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization. It provides the full range of Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include clinical trial management services comprising patient recruitment and retention, project management, clinical monitoring, drug safety/pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, quality assurance, regulatory and medical writing, and functional service; and data services consisting of clinical data management, electronic data capture, and biostatistics. INC Research Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

