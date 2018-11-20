Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 5,925 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.09% of NMI worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NMI by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 56,467 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 25,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,045.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 22,564 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $499,115.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,660,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.10. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. NMI had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 27.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/systematic-financial-management-lp-acquires-5925-shares-of-nmi-holdings-inc-nmih.html.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.