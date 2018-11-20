Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 93.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $102,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $103,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 284.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Argus raised their price target on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.04.

CVS stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,638 shares of company stock worth $4,558,875. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

