Systematic Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 23,525 Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Black Hills by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

