Systematic Financial Management LP Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 311.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $95,806.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $641.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Shoe Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

