T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,804 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $46,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,929,000 after buying an additional 110,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,692,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow-shares-sold-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.