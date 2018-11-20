Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,332 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,146,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,927,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 731,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/taiwan-semiconductor-mfg-co-ltd-tsm-shares-sold-by-jupiter-asset-management-ltd.html.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.