Takeaway.com (TKWY) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.24 ($68.88).

