Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $30.04. 1,962,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,420,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 204.32% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Valencia bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $7,327,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,936.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,817 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,296,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,825,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,988,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/tandem-diabetes-care-tndm-stock-price-down-10-3.html.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.