TapImmune Inc. (TPIV) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIV) by 43.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TapImmune were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in TapImmune in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIV opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. TapImmune Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

TapImmune Profile

TapImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops peptide and gene-based immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease. The company offers TPIV100/110 Peptide vaccine, which has completed phase I human clinical trials, used for the treatment of HER2/neu+ breast cancer; and TPIV200 Peptide vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of folate alpha/triple-negative breast and ovarian cancer.

