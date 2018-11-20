Tarena International (TEDU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19), Morningstar.com reports. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Tarena International updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.74. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tarena International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tarena International during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tarena International during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tarena International during the second quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tarena International by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

