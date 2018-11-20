Target (TGT) Issues Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Target updated its FY 2018 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

Shares of Target stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. Target has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Target alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,255,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,982 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 114.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $923,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Target by 1.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,496,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $570,620,000 after purchasing an additional 90,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Target by 17.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 671,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,637,000 after purchasing an additional 442,448 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Target (TGT) Issues Earnings Results” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/target-tgt-issues-earnings-results.html.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.