Press coverage about Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has trended positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tate & Lyle earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $38.25.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WARNING: “Tate & Lyle (TATYY) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/tate-lyle-tatyy-given-coverage-optimism-score-of-3-00.html.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.