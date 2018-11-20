Tc Pipelines (TRP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Following TransCanada Corporation's stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings, the company's rating is upgraded to a 'Buy’. Over the past few quarters, TransCanada's operational and financial results have been meeting or exceeding expectations on the back of strength in its expansion projects in U.S. gas pipelines and liquids segments. TRP is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, it has a secured portfolio of C$36 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 8-10% annually out to 2021. Underpinned by long-term contracts, TransCanada’s low-risk, recession-proof business model offers investors rock-solid revenue and cash flow stability. Consequently, TRP is viewed as a preferred midstream play to own now.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities reiterated an average rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.41. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 89.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 277,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

