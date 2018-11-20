TE-FOOD Hits 1-Day Volume of $19,366.00 (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $19,366.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00131307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00203327 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.49 or 0.09297337 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009337 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,406,947 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official website is ico.tefoodint.com. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.