Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NetEase by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in NetEase by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura increased their price objective on NetEase from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $270.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on NetEase from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $233.28 on Tuesday. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $377.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). NetEase had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

