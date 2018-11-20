Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Shares of NTRS opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $87.98 and a 12-month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

