Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.52 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,378 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 50,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 210,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 116,419 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FITB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “$29.19” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-has-5-52-million-position-in-fifth-third-bancorp-fitb.html.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.