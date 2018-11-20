Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 170 Shares of Markel Co. (MKL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $1,608,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Markel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 28.4% in the second quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,113.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,020.00 and a one year high of $1,228.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. Markel had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.90, for a total value of $239,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,014,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.55, for a total value of $119,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 949 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,645 in the last ninety days. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,265.25.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

