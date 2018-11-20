Media headlines about Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Technicolor earned a news impact score of 1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Technicolor’s ranking:

Get Technicolor alerts:

Shares of Technicolor stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Technicolor has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/technicolor-tclry-earns-media-impact-score-of-1-70.html.

About Technicolor

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Technicolor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technicolor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.