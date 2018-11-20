TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Stake Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,341,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 458,556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $73,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,636,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,153,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,904,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,019,000 after purchasing an additional 106,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,418,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 41,304 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,332,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,527,000 after purchasing an additional 393,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,644,000 after purchasing an additional 735,340 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Stake Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/technipfmc-plc-fti-stake-lowered-by-jennison-associates-llc.html.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.