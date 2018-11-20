Teekay Tankers (TNK) Given a $1.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $1.00 price target on Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TNK. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.46.

TNK opened at $1.04 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,714,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 85,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 95,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

