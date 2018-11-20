Telecom plus (TEP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Telecom plus (LON:TEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TEP opened at GBX 1,280 ($16.73) on Tuesday. Telecom plus has a one year low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,342 ($17.54).

Telecom plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

