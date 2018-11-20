Teligent (TLGT) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teligent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

TLGT stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Teligent has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.52.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teligent will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teligent news, CEO Jason Grenfell-Gardner sold 52,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teligent by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teligent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 383,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teligent by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 43,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teligent by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teligent by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 852,439 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

