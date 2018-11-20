Tenaris (TS) Shares Gap Down to $27.83

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.97, but opened at $27.83. Tenaris shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 116013 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,843,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,023,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,676,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 273,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 868.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 250,575 shares in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

