Teradata (TDC) Earns Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s third-quarter 2018 results reflected strong growth in the international markets. The company is winning new customers by replacing the likes of Oracle that demonstrates portfolio strength. Additionally, the company is benefiting from rise in subscription-based transactions, which is expected to be a long term growth driver. The company’s focus on penetrating the top 500 high-valued and high-margin customers is a key catalyst. However, the company expects an increase in expenses in the fourth-quarter. Also, sluggish spending environment in the domestic market and increasing competition continue to weigh on its financials. Shares underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

TDC stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.95 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.11 per share, for a total transaction of $242,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,890.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 924.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $157,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $201,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

