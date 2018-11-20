Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $466.79 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Tezos has a total market cap of $466.79 million and $6.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00016749 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Coinone, Gate.io and HitBTC. During the last week, Tezos has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00130488 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00201365 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.95 or 0.09197377 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021996 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 763,306,930 coins and its circulating supply is 607,489,041 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

