TH Capital Trims JD.Com (JD) Target Price to $30.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target reduced by TH Capital to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ JD opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,111.00 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 46.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,079 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in JD.Com by 454.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 9,369,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680,288 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,795,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in JD.Com by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in JD.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

