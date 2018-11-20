Thales (THLEF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thales earned a media sentiment score of 1.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

THLEF stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $99.46 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aerospace, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets in France and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace, Transport, and Defence & Security. It offers air traffic management solutions; flight decks and avionics equipment and functions; flight avionics; IFE and connectivity systems and services; electrical systems; navigation solutions; aerospace training solutions; and support and services for avionics equipment.

