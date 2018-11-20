The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Position Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,419 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $42,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 873.0% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,630,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $206,654,000. Natixis increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 218.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,080,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 47.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,934,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $78,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie set a $50.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 75,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $3,739,886.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,730.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,675,917 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/the-coca-cola-co-ko-position-reduced-by-clarivest-asset-management-llc.html.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.