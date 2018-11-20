The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Position Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,419 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $42,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 873.0% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,630,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $206,654,000. Natixis increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 218.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,080,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 47.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,934,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $78,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.
KO stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.
A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie set a $50.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.
In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 75,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $3,739,886.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,730.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,675,917 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).
Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.