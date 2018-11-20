The New Ireland Fund (IRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.65

Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 1011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRL. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 84,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL)

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end company, which engages in long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

