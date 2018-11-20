TheStreet Downgrades Monroe Capital (MRCC) to C

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 price target on Monroe Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 630.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

