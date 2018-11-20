TheStreet, Inc. (TST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) to announce $13.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TheStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.42 million to $13.77 million. TheStreet posted sales of $15.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TheStreet will report full year sales of $52.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $52.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.93 million, with estimates ranging from $55.75 million to $56.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TheStreet.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). TheStreet had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million.

Shares of TST stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,888. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.53. TheStreet has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

In other news, major shareholder Jay C. Hoag sold 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TheStreet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,926,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 131,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TheStreet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TheStreet by 19.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 281,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TheStreet by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 83,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TheStreet by 530.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 420,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

