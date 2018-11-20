Thingschain (TIC) Trading Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $10,285.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007906 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00020773 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00233907 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.