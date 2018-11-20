Third Avenue Management LLC Acquires 1,307 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $55,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9,531.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 851,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,603 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.6% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 238,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell purchased 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Third Avenue Management LLC Acquires 1,307 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/third-avenue-management-llc-acquires-1307-shares-of-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.