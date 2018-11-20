Third Avenue Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Third Avenue Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,328 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of BMC Stock worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 15.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,043,000 after purchasing an additional 348,245 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 27.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BMC Stock during the second quarter worth $161,000.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.79 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $55,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Stephens cut BMC Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

