Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 597,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,676,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,828,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 684.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 407,453 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

In other news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,181.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $7,939,382.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,868 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,472.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,319 shares of company stock worth $10,978,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc-has-1-31-million-holdings-in-hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-hpe.html.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.