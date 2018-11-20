Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 64,899 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $336.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $422,120. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc-has-1-84-million-holdings-in-motorcar-parts-of-america-inc-mpaa.html.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.