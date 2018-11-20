Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $612,000 Position in Davita Inc (DVA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Davita by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Davita by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Davita by 475.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Davita in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

