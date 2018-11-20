Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Grows Position in Randolph Bancorp Inc (RNDB)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. owned 8.67% of Randolph Bancorp worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 375.23%. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

