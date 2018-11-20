Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Sells 128,988 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,988 shares during the quarter. Insteel Industries accounts for approximately 1.6% of Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. owned about 1.89% of Insteel Industries worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,838,000 after purchasing an additional 160,618 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael C. Gazmarian sold 35,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,442,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.44.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

