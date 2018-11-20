Thomson Reuters (TRI) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.15

News articles about Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thomson Reuters earned a news impact score of 1.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

TRI stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

