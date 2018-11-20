Ties.DB (TIE) Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $383,309.00 and $132.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00128599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00202404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.94 or 0.09524951 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000121 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

