Tieton Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Chromadex Corp (CDXC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,394 shares during the quarter. Chromadex makes up approximately 3.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chromadex were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chromadex by 1,629.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,638 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chromadex during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chromadex by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 58,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chromadex by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 63,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chromadex by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,420 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chromadex alerts:

CDXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

Chromadex stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.35. Chromadex Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 77.80% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chromadex Corp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/tieton-capital-management-llc-boosts-position-in-chromadex-corp-cdxc.html.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.