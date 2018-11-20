Timken (TKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain and related products, and offers a spectrum of powertrain rebuild and repair services. The leading authority on tapered roller bearings, Timken today applies its deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and mechanical power transmission across a variety of bearings and related systems to improve reliability and efficiency of machinery and equipment all around the world. The company’s growing product and services portfolio features many strong industrial brands including Timken, Fafnir, Philadelphia Gear, Carlisle, Drives and Interlube. “

TKR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Timken has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Timken had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank C. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $205,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,808.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3,876.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

