TJX Companies (TJX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,288,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696,572. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital set a $47.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $55.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.96.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

