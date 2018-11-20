TJX Companies (TJX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday. They currently have $61.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TJX Companies has surpassed the industry in the past six months, due to its sturdy comps record. Comps have been gaining from continued rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies. These factors along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands have been driving its store and online performance. This was visible in the second-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat estimates, and customer traffic rose for the 16th straight period. The company commenced the third-quarter on a strong note, which along with its constant sales-driving efforts and expected market share gains led to raised earnings and comps views. However, the company has long been witnessing high wage costs, which are expected to hurt earnings growth in fiscal 2019. Also, adverse currency is expected to be a headwind. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of earnings.”

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $59.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.50 to $62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $62.50 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.34.

TJX opened at $48.96 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,766,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $645,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,223 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 7,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5,860.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.