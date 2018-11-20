Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 204.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 181.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2,329.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $293,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,564.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

DFS opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

