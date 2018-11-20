Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 33,214 Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,214 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $18,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,735,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,619,000 after buying an additional 987,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,190,000 after buying an additional 844,609 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,473,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,171,000 after buying an additional 488,863 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8,360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 478,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,635,000 after buying an additional 473,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $1,915,409.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 140,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $12,703,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,326.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,626 shares of company stock valued at $22,232,974 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Stephens set a $93.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

